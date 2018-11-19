Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Waltzing Matilda: How a soldier discovered by chance recorded it first
John Collinson was the first person to record the famous ballad Waltzing Matilda in 1926, but his voice was only discovered by chance.
He grew up in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, but moved to Australia just as war was breaking out in 1914.
He joined the Australian army but was injured and, while recovering in hospital, he would sing.
Sir Henry Wood learned of his talent and with the backing of the BBC Proms conductor, Collinson went to study the Royal Academy of Music.
-
19 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46238423/waltzing-matilda-how-a-soldier-discovered-by-chance-recorded-it-firstRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window