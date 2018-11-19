Video

John Collinson was the first person to record the famous ballad Waltzing Matilda in 1926, but his voice was only discovered by chance.

He grew up in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, but moved to Australia just as war was breaking out in 1914.

He joined the Australian army but was injured and, while recovering in hospital, he would sing.

Sir Henry Wood learned of his talent and with the backing of the BBC Proms conductor, Collinson went to study the Royal Academy of Music.