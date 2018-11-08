Volunteers create carpet of poppies

Video

A carpet of knitted and crocheted poppies has been created by volunteers in Newcastle city centre, marking 100 years since the end of World War One.

The appeal for the handmade poppies captured the imaginations of thousands from as far away as Australia, who donated the flowers.

Following the remembrance service at Old Eldon Square on Sunday 11 November the poppies will be washed and stored by volunteers for future use.