Living with two autistic brothers
Tyneside teenager living with two autistic brothers

Teenager Caitlin Simm says living with two autistic brothers can be tough.

The 13-year-old says she enjoys spending time with Jack and Jake but is grateful for the support she receives from a Tyneside charity.

Pathways 4 All in Benton provides leisure and social opportunities for children with disabilities and additional needs, and also runs a sibling group providing activities for their brothers and sisters.

  • 05 Nov 2018
