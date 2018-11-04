Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Byker charity donates 90 revamped bicycles to children
A charity in Byker has given away 90 bikes to families who otherwise would struggle to afford them.
Recyke y'Byke has a team of more than 40 volunteers.
To fund their charitable work they fix up and sell bikes that would have ended up in landfill.
-
04 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46088964/byker-charity-donates-90-revamped-bicycles-to-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window