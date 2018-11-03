The village making thousands of poppies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lanchester residents adorn village in 4,000 ceramic poppies
Residents in a village in County Durham have handmade thousands of poppies to commemorate the end of World War One.
For two years, young and old attended community workshops to create each hand-painted ceramic clay poppy.
The 4,118 flowers adorn the churches and war memorials in Lanchester.
Lanchester Remembers is on display until 18 November.
