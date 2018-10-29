'Don't judge me because I wear a hijab'

Media player
Three Muslim women from Sunderland discuss the hijab
Three Muslim women have come together to discuss the stigma surrounding the hijab.
It comes after student Mariam Khattab received so much abuse on the streets of Sunderland she made the decision to stop wearing the headscarf.
You can see more on this story on Inside Out on BBC One in the North East and Cumbria at 19:30 GMT on Monday 29 October or catch up afterwards on the iPlayer.
29 Oct 2018
