CCTV shows student after bar crawl

Ed Farmer death: CCTV shows student after 'initiation' event
CCTV showing student Ed Farmer in the hours before his death has been released.
The 20-year-old, who later suffered a cardiac arrest having been on an "initiation-style" bar crawl, is seen lying on the ground at a Metro station before being carried away by friends.
Mr Farmer's family said they had made the "difficult decision" to release the footage in an effort to raise awareness of the dangers of such events.
The coroner at Mr Farmer's inquest ruled he died as the direct effect of consuming an excessive amount of alcohol in a short period of time.
25 Oct 2018
