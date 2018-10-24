Autistic boy starts Lego club
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Autistic boy starts Lego club for other children

Ten-year-old Blake has fulfilled his dream of setting up a Lego club for youngsters with autism.

He finds playing with the bricks calming and wanted to provide something for other children in Sunderland.

He said: "If they're like me and have autism it just kind of helps them pass the time."

  • 24 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Shopping through the eyes of someone with autism