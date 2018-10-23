Playing swingball and reciting Shakespeare
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shakespeare Swingball: Bard's writing inspires community game

An artist has created a community-based game and public art called Swingball Shakespeare.

Using lamp-posts around Newcastle, people play the rhythmic game and read out the Bard's text as they hit the ball.

Creator Anton Hecht said it "brings strangers together" by making an urban environment a playground.

  • 23 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Actors find solution to sweaty costumes