Tyne Bridge celebrates 90 years
The iconic Tyne Bridge turns 90

It's exactly nine decades since King George V opened the Tyne Bridge, which links Newcastle upon Tyne and Gateshead.

Built of thousands of tonnes of steel, it later became a prototype for the Sydney Harbour Bridge and was updated to Grade II* listed status earlier this year.

But how many rivets does it have?

  • 10 Oct 2018
