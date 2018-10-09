'Her battles make us fight for her'

Video

The family of a one-year-old girl born with a kidney disease are desperate to find an organ donor.

Both Anaya's kidneys have been removed and she needs a transplant but there is a shortage of donors from BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities

Her family, from Newcastle, are campaigning to raise awareness

Her mother Joety said: "She has fought odds so many times. The amount of battles that she has gone through which makes us want to fight for her."