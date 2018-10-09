'Her battles make us fight for her'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby with no kidneys needs organ donor
The family of a one-year-old girl born with a kidney disease are desperate to find an organ donor.
Both Anaya's kidneys have been removed and she needs a transplant but there is a shortage of donors from BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities
Her family, from Newcastle, are campaigning to raise awareness
Her mother Joety said: "She has fought odds so many times. The amount of battles that she has gone through which makes us want to fight for her."
-
09 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window