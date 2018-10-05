Armed robber flees shopkeeper's kick

Video

A Sunderland shopkeeper kicked an armed robber and then chased him out.

Ken Khaira was opening the Londis in Silksworth, Sunderland, when a man came in with a knife demanding money.

The shopkeeper said he instinctively kicked the would-be robber. He then chased him but was slowed down by the robber pulling a stand containing toys down in his way.

Mr Khaira said: "It was just instinct, I was shocked afterwards but I wasn't scared and I won't be scared."