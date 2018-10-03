NUFC academy vs Special Olympics players
Newcastle United academy vs Tyneside Special Olympics

Young players from Newcastle United's academy and Special Olympics footballers have joined forces for a project.

Each month they develop their skills through a shared love of football, focusing on the physical and psychological areas of the sport.

  • 03 Oct 2018
