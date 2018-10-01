Cancer girl's father shaves head

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dad shaves his head to support daughter with neuroblastoma
A dad has had his head shaved so his daughter, who has cancer, does not feel different when she loses her hair.
Charlotte-Rose has stage four neuroblastoma and is undergoing chemotherapy.
Scott Sibley and his wife Kay, from Bedlington, Northumberland, are raising money for cancer charities that have helped them since their daughter's diagnosis.
-
01 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-45708563/dad-shaves-his-head-to-support-daughter-with-neuroblastomaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window