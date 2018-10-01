Cancer girl's father shaves head
Video

Dad shaves his head to support daughter with neuroblastoma

A dad has had his head shaved so his daughter, who has cancer, does not feel different when she loses her hair.

Charlotte-Rose has stage four neuroblastoma and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Scott Sibley and his wife Kay, from Bedlington, Northumberland, are raising money for cancer charities that have helped them since their daughter's diagnosis.

