Choir 'makes me feel safe'

Video

Singers with the Sounds Good to Me choir say they enjoy the supportive environment it provides.

The group meets at the Sage Gateshead on Wednesdays and is for adults with learning difficulties who can learn songs one line at a time.

One of the group, Stephen Nicol, says music is a very important part of his life and he enjoys meeting new people and making friends.

He said: "Having a group of people that you can feel safe and in an environment where no one is going to criticise you for your singing."