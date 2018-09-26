Are dumped bikes 'eyesores'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mobikes dumped around Newcastle

At the beginning of September it was confirmed Mobikes were staying in Newcastle despite concerns about vandalism.

Mobike UK suspended its bike sharing scheme in Manchester after losing 10% of its cycles each month to theft and vandalism. But it decided to stay on Tyneside.

Some people in the city say the bikes are "pretty convenient" but others say the dumped bikes can be "a bit of an eyesore".

  • 26 Sep 2018
Go to next video: The problem of China's huge bike graveyards