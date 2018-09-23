Skinny dippers brave North Sea
Video

North East Skinny Dip: Swimmers brave sea for charity

Hundreds of naked swimmers ran into the sea at Druridge Bay in Northumberland at sunrise to celebrate the autumn equinox.

The North East Skinny Dip is now in its sixth year and this year drew the biggest crowd to date.

Crowds braved the cold North Sea in aid of mental health charity MIND.

  • 23 Sep 2018