Skinny dippers brave North Sea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North East Skinny Dip: Swimmers brave sea for charity
Hundreds of naked swimmers ran into the sea at Druridge Bay in Northumberland at sunrise to celebrate the autumn equinox.
The North East Skinny Dip is now in its sixth year and this year drew the biggest crowd to date.
Crowds braved the cold North Sea in aid of mental health charity MIND.
-
23 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-45618269/north-east-skinny-dip-swimmers-brave-sea-for-charityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window