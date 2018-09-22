Woman walks after life-saving surgery

Media player
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome: Woman takes first steps after surgery
A woman with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome took her first steps after raising £100,000 for life-saving surgery.
Carrie Beckwith-Fellows, from Kielder, Northumberland, was bed-bound until she underwent surgery in Spain to fuse her head and neck together.
22 Sep 2018
