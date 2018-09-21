Gunman opens fire on nightclub bouncer

Media player
Tup Tup Palace: Two jailed after Newcastle club shooting
This is the moment a gunman on a motorbike opened fire outside a nightclub, badly injuring a doorman.
Two men have been jailed for their part in the shooting outside Tup Tup Palace in Newcastle in June 2015.
21 Sep 2018
