The artist who makes you look twice

The Gateshead artist whose work makes you look twice
Howard Lee creates illusions out of everyday objects.
The Gateshead artist taught himself how to create his hyper-realistic drawings which he now makes a living from.
See if you can spot which is real and which is the drawing.
19 Sep 2018
