Alopecia sufferers inspired to ditch wigs
Some women were inspired to go without their wigs after others had their heads shaved to raise awareness of alopecia.

Panache Group, which supports people suffering from hair loss, is hoping to open a hub in the North East.

One woman who took off her wig said it was "really nerve-wracking at first" but she felt "liberated" afterwards.

  • 18 Sep 2018
