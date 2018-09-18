TV cameras witnessed planning boss murder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man who shot planning boss in front of TV cameras has died
A man who shot dead a planning officer in view of TV cameras to protect an illegally built bungalow has died in a care home a year after being freed.
Albert Dryden gunned down Derwentside Council planning officer Harry Collinson in Butsfield, County Durham, in June 1991.
He was convicted of murder and the attempted murder of a solicitor.
He was also convicted of wounding a police officer and BBC journalist Tony Belmont.
Dryden was released from prison last year after suffering a stroke.
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-45564835/man-who-shot-planning-boss-in-front-of-tv-cameras-has-diedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window