World's fastest tortoise starts family

Durham animal park welcomes baby tortoise
The world's fastest tortoise Bertie and his wife Shelley have had a baby.
Bertie won the title in 2014 entering the Guinness Book of Records.
The leopard tortoises live together at Adventure Valley in County Durham.
15 Sep 2018
