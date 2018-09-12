The pastry chef who won't try her own cake
Alessandra Botham is a baker with anorexia, which means she loves making cakes but won't try them herself.

The pastry chef said she likes to feed other people partly because she finds it so difficult to feed herself.

The 26-year-old from Stockton hopes to one day release her own recipe book.

