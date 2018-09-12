Parents welcome stalking murder report

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alice Ruggles' parents welcome report into stalking murder
The parents of Alice Ruggles, who was murdered by her stalker ex-boyfriend, have broadly welcomed a report which criticises the way some Northumbria Police offices acted.
The 24-year-old was killed by her former boyfriend Trimaan Dhillon after he broke into her Gateshead flat in October 2016.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said two officers had cases of misconduct to answer while another performed unsatisfactorily.
Northumbria Police has apologised.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-45498845/alice-ruggles-parents-welcome-report-into-stalking-murderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window