School ensures free breakfast for pupils
A Darlington primary school has joined forces with a charity to ensure its pupils get free breakfasts every day.

The headteacher of Corporation Road Community Primary School wants to ensure every child is fed and ready for a day's learning during registration.

The school is working with a nationwide charity called Magic Breakfast to ensure nobody goes hungry.

  • 11 Sep 2018