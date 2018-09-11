Veteran begins new life as a barista

Video

A veteran who spent 17 years serving in the British army has started a new career on civvy street.

Craig Purvis, from Gateshead, has set up his own mobile business in the North East - The Poppy Coffee Pot.

The Royal Engineer served in the likes of Iraq, Afghanistan and South Sudan, before leaving to spend more time with his daughter.

After teaching himself coffee making, his ambition is to help his former colleagues by training them too.