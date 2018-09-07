Bomb attack couple's mothers take on run

Media player
Mothers of Manchester attack couple do Great North Run
The mothers of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford are taking part in this year's Great North Run.
They say that the couple, who died in the Manchester Arena attack, would be "laughing" at them.
Money raised will go to the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, the charity set up in memory of their children.
07 Sep 2018
