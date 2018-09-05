Fulfilling a Great North Run dream
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Great North Run: Fulfilling dream after cancer diagnosis

Last year, Louise Roberts had a place in the Great North Run but had to pull out after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

But she will be running this year, along with her husband Mark, after finishing her treatment.

  • 05 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Blind woman takes on the Great North Run