Three generations tackle Great North Run

Great North Run: Family tackles challenge together
Three generations from the same family are getting ready to tackle the Great North Run this weekend.
Dave Wilkie, originally from Whitley Bay, has been running the 13.1 miles with his son and grandson since 2001. The 86-year-old is running again this year and says the event "brings the family together".
The Great North Run is live on BBC One from 09:30 on Sunday.
03 Sep 2018
