Blind woman takes on the Great North Run
Video

Great North Run: Blind woman and guide on the 13 miles

Sarah lost her sight seven years ago but this weekend is taking on the Great North Run.

The 46-year-old is originally from Amble in Northumberland, and works as a disability adviser in Nottingham.

She took up running to boost her confidence.

The Great North Run is live on BBC One from 09:30 on Sunday.

  • 04 Sep 2018
