Massive crane assembled in Newcastle

Hadrian's Tower: Crane set up in Newcastle city centre
This massive crane was put together in Newcastle over the weekend.
It was so big it was transported on the back of eight lorries, and had to be assembled by another crane.
At 127m (416ft), it is being used to build what will be the city's tallest building.
Construction on the Hadrian's Tower apartment block is expected to be complete by May 2020.
28 Aug 2018
