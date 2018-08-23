Tyne Bridge upgraded to Grade II* listed

Video

The Tyne Bridge has been upgraded to Grade II* listed.

Spanning the River Tyne between Gateshead and Newcastle, it was started in August 1925 and later became a prototype for the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Veronica Fiorato, from Historic England, said it was a "representation of the North East's steely attitude", adding "it fully deserves to be among the 5.8% of structures which are Grade II* listed".

The new rating means it is a particularly important structure of more than special interest.