'He brightens people's days'
Little boy with Down's syndrome wows Gateshead shoppers

Shoppers in Blaydon applauded when a five-year-old boy stole the limelight from a busker by joining him at the microphone.

Frankie has Down's syndrome and his mum says "he loves being centre of attention".

  • 20 Aug 2018
