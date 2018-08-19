Girl invents gadget to prevent food waste

Media player
Schoolgirl invents gadget to prevent food waste
Rumaan Malik, a pupil at Grasby All Saints Primary School in Lincolnshire, invented a fruit bowl called the Alarm Cup that alerts its owner when food is about to expire.
She scooped the Ocado’s and Little Inventors Food Waste award and her kitchen gadget is on display at Newcastle’s Discovery Museum as part of the Great Exhibition of the North.
19 Aug 2018
