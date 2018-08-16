'You don't realise how many people care'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
County Durham community transforms disabled man's garden
Deacon Sheen was born with microcephaly. Not expected to live past the age of two, he is now 20.
Severely disabled, he is also visually impaired, has epilepsy and is wheelchair-dependant, spending most of his life confined to his bedroom.
After recently fighting for his life in intensive care, tradesman in County Durham rallied together for free to help improve his quality of life.
Now the 20-year-old has an accessible garden which means he can join his family outside and enjoy a bit more freedom.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-45214094/county-durham-community-transforms-disabled-man-s-gardenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window