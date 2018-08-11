Police pups take on their first swim
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northumbria Police pups take a dip as they begin training

Four 13-week-old pups took to the pool as they began their training to become Northumbria Police specialist search dogs.

Cocker spaniels Henry, Herbert, Hartley and Hunter had their first swimming lesson in a hydrotherapy pool to build up their strength and get them used to water.

It is hoped all four will pass their training and go on to sniff out things like drugs, money and weapons.

  • 11 Aug 2018
Go to next video: The canine pool keeping hot dogs cool