Three lads called Matt stopped at every branch of Greggs in Newcastle as part of a marathon challenge.

The trio of absolute legends - Matt Bradbury, Matt Clark and Matt Hutton - ran just over 26 miles (42km).

While they were rewarded with a pastry treat for their efforts, the 19 year olds also raised about £1,000 for the Greggs Foundation's Hardship Fund, which provides grants to people in extreme financial need in the North East.