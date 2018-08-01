Media player
County Durham: Sixteen arrested in police drugs raids
A hundred police officers took part in early morning raids to catch suspected drug dealers.
Durham Police officers swooped on 13 properties in County Durham, arresting 16 people.
01 Aug 2018
