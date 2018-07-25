'I've found random stuff like false teeth'

Media player
The divers cleaning up the North Sea
A group of divers are tackling litter beneath the UK waves.
Travelling up and down the North East coastline they dive and pick up rubbish as they go - they have even found a set of false teeth.
We joined them in Seaton Sluice, Northumberland.
25 Jul 2018
