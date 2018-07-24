The dads styling their daughters' hair

Media player
South Shields barber teaches dads to style daughters' hair
Dads have been taking a beginners course to learn how to style their daughters' hair.
Hairdresser Peter Marsh said: "They're so unfamiliar with the concept of what to do with all this hair."
The dads and daughters were pretty pleased with the results.
24 Jul 2018
