'A cuddle at the worst time in life'

A woman whose baby was stillborn now helps other parents cope with their loss.

Kirsty McGurrell started making memory boxes after losing her son Louis in 2009.

The boxes, which are now provided in many hospitals, include items such as clay moulds, a 'certificate of life' and candles to light at anniversaries.

She has been nominated as one of the BBC's Angels of the North.

To celebrate the Angel of the North's 20th anniversary we asked people to nominate those in their communities who go out of their way to do things for other people and selflessly give their time and energy.