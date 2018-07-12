Artist creates 'little bottles of happiness'

Media player
The artist hiding 'little bottles of happiness'
North East artist Lottivicsart leaves little bottles containing miniature watercolours and positive messages for people to find.
She says it is her attempt "to spread happiness".
