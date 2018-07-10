The cafe offering new opportunities

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle cafe offering new opportunities for people with learning disabilities
The Opportunity Cafe was set up to give people with learning disabilities the chance of paid work as well as learning new skills and improving their confidence.
One of those working in the cafe in Newburn said he was "nervous and shy" but now he was "up and running" and learning new skills.
-
10 Jul 2018
