Father guides son for charity 10k

Luke Johnson runs 10k with dad despite cerebral palsy
Luke Johnson, from Jarrow, South Tyneside, has hemiplegic cerebral palsy and partial loss of vision.
But that is not stopping him run the Great North 10k with his dad, Jon, as guide.
08 Jul 2018
