Safe space to rave
Ashington disco safe space for people with learning disabilities

A disco in Northumberland is for adults with learning disabilities.

It is a safe social place where they can spend time with friends.

The music is provided by DJ Spikey who has autism and says he is "proud" of his job.

  • 06 Jul 2018
