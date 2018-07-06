Media player
Ashington disco safe space for people with learning disabilities
A disco in Northumberland is for adults with learning disabilities.
It is a safe social place where they can spend time with friends.
The music is provided by DJ Spikey who has autism and says he is "proud" of his job.
06 Jul 2018
