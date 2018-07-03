Cars stranded by burst water main

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cars stranded after a water main burst in Newcastle
A burst water main flooded Scotswood Road, in Newcastle, leaving cars stranded and disrupting the water supply across large parts of the city as well as Gateshead.
Some shops and restaurants had to close their doors after water supplies failed.
Northumbrian Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it appreciated customers' patience.
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-44703638/cars-stranded-after-a-water-main-burst-in-newcastleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window