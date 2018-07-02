Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Artist forms whale choir in North Shields
A choir, made up of a group of volunteers, mimics the various sounds made by whales.
They will perform at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, in North Shields, where French artist Marina Rees's work is being shown.
02 Jul 2018
