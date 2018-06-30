Russian Toon fans meet Alan Shearer

Media player
Russian NUFC fans meet hero Alan Shearer
Newcastle United fans from Russia have met Alan Shearer after weeks of trying.
The Moscow Mags formed in 2008 and have since supported NUFC through thick and thin.
The former Newcastle United striker is in Russia covering the World Cup and the group tweeted him until they caught his attention.
Evgeny Kolobrodov, founding member of the club, says the moment they finally met their hero was "the greatest 10 minutes ever in [their] lives".
30 Jun 2018
