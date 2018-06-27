The running club boosting girls' confidence

Media player
Newcastle schoolgirls start running club to boost confidence
Two teenage girls have set up their own after school running club in a bid to boost confidence.
Holly and Ruby wanted to get more girls interested in running and feeling less self-conscious doing sport.
27 Jun 2018
